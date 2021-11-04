Deputy Chairman of Security Council about Kabul and ISIS threat

Girls continue to attend schools, and women freely walk the streets unaccompanied by men in Afghanistan. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Taalatbek Masadykov, said at the conference «Countries of Central Asia in new geopolitical conditions against the background of situation in Afghanistan».

«When I was on a business trip in Kabul a week ago, I asked the government representatives a question about women, about the fact that they wear burqas (chador or hijab in Central Asia. — Note of 24.kg news agency). In response, I was offered a ride around Kabul to see it by myself. I did it. Only on the outskirts of Kabul and very rarely you can see women in burqas. Most of them simply cover their heads with scarves. They walk unaccompanied by men, although, I recall, this was one of the first demands of the Taliban. Once general schools were divided into male and female. Schools work for girls up to the 6th grade inclusive in Kabul, in the provinces — up to the 12th grade,» he said.

Masadykov also voiced statistics provided to him by UN officials in Kabul.

«The collection of fees from customs in Afghanistan under the previous regime was $5 million a day. Trade declined by 80 percent and fees are still at the level of $4 million a day. That is, can you imagine the level of corruption there before. There are good and positive changes, too. In no case I want to act as a lawyer or lobbyist for the Taliban government, I just voice the facts,» he concluded.

I would like to note once again, if today we turn our backs on Afghanistan, the current situation could sharply deteriorate there. There are already various reports of an increase in ISIS forces in Afghanistan. Taalatbek Masadykov

Change of power took place in Afghanistan on August 15. The radical Taliban movement announced establishment of complete control over the entire territory of the country.