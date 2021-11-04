11:42
USD 84.77
EUR 98.21
RUB 1.19
English

1,435 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 221 - in serious condition

At least 1,435 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 782 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —653, including 39 people are in an extremely serious condition, 182— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 431 people (66.3 percent) — is assessed as moderate, one patient in satisfactory condition is registered.

At least 61 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 26 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 20, in Osh region — 2, in Talas region — 1, in Issyk-Kul region — 7, in Jalal-Abad region — 5.

In total, 175,953 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/212615/
views: 103
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million people globally
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
91 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,590 in total
USA includes Kyrgyzstan in list of countries with low risk of COVID-19 infection
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,408 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 209 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
74 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,499 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
4 November, Thursday
11:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million...
11:01
Taalatbek Masadykov: Recognition of Taliban government is out of the question
10:48
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:45
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:43
1,435 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 221 - in serious condition