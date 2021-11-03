12:46
USD 84.80
EUR 98.27
RUB 1.19
English

Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Two patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

One case was registered in Bishkek, one more — in Chui region. The deceased were not vaccinated.

In total, 2,676 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/212510/
views: 76
Print
Related
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,408 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 209 - in serious condition
74 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,499 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.1 million people globally
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,433 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 229 - in serious condition
98 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,425 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 246.6 million people globally
1,416 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 223 - in serious condition
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow
Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek
Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia
Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy
3 November, Wednesday
12:10
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgy...
12:06
1,408 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 209 - in serious condition
12:01
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:57
74 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,499 in total
11:51
Kyrgyzstan needs $10 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions