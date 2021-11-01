19:22
USD 84.80
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.20
English

Ex-deputy governor of Chui region accused of bribery of voters

Elkinbek Ashirbaev, a candidate for deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in Sokuluk single-mandate constituency, was accused of bribery of voters. The complaint was posted in the register on the website of the Central Election Commission.

It is noted that the former deputy governor of Chui region held a campaign meeting with residents and natives of Belek village in Sokuluk district on October 30.

«At the end of campaigning events, conversations and meetings with voters, the candidate for deputy held a charity dinner for the meeting participants,» the message says.

The CEC rapid response coordination group noted that the information was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to verify these facts and give a legal assessment.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/212358/
views: 105
Print
Related
Elections 2021: CEC registers 321 candidates in single-seat constituencies
Experts: 2021 elections will be most difficult in history of Kyrgyzstan
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 12 reports of violations of election process
“For Fair Elections" platform created in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2021: Sadyr Japarov announces his readiness to work with opposition
Elections 2021: President promises no ‘gold places’ in party lists
Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Meder Sydykov elected President of Kyrgyz Football Union
128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign
Popular
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan discusses regulation of prices of medicines Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan discusses regulation of prices of medicines
Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Health Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Health
School for 375 students opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region School for 375 students opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region
Great losses, small victims: About Batken children affected by border conflicts Great losses, small victims: About Batken children affected by border conflicts
1 November, Monday
18:18
Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagi...
18:11
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
17:59
Ex-deputy governor of Chui region accused of bribery of voters
17:28
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference
17:09
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane