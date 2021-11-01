Ex-deputy governor of Chui region accused of bribery of voters

Elkinbek Ashirbaev, a candidate for deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in Sokuluk single-mandate constituency, was accused of bribery of voters. The complaint was posted in the register on the website of the Central Election Commission.

It is noted that the former deputy governor of Chui region held a campaign meeting with residents and natives of Belek village in Sokuluk district on October 30.

«At the end of campaigning events, conversations and meetings with voters, the candidate for deputy held a charity dinner for the meeting participants,» the message says.

The CEC rapid response coordination group noted that the information was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to verify these facts and give a legal assessment.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.