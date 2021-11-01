17:51
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov went to the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow by a private jet. Data from flightradar24.com website say.

He took off from Manas International Airport in an Embraer Lineage 1000 business jet, owned by a Dubai company.

The Presidential Executive Office confirmed this information. This decision, according to officials, was made due to the fact that the receiving party allegedly announced the impossibility of landing of Tu-154 aircraft, which is used by the president, in the country. The plane is considered technically outdated and does not meet international requirements.     

The Presidential Executive Office stressed that the response from the British authorities came "at the last moment."

They have to look for a jet at an accelerated pace. In addition, as the Presidential Executive Office said, it is more economical to use a private jet.

Sadyr Japarov left for Glasgow the day before to participate in the conference. He will be back on November 4.
