11:38
USD 84.80
EUR 98.29
RUB 1.20
English

1,426 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 228 - in serious condition

At least 1,426 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 718 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —708, including 29 people are in an extremely serious condition, 199— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 483 people (68.2 percent) — is assessed as moderate.

At least 91 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 50 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 22, in Osh region — 2, in Talas region — 2, in Naryn region — 1, in Issyk-Kul region — 11, in Jalal-Abad region — 1.

In total, 175,493 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/212067/
views: 108
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 245.4 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
116 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,105 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.9 million people globally
1,404 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 237 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
124 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,989 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 244.4 million people globally
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
29 October, Friday
11:14
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 245.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 245.4 milli...
10:57
Agriculture Ministry to conduct own investigation into arrest of Deputy Minister
10:49
Kyrgyzstani Ekaterina Zabolotnova to represent country at Miss Earth pageant
10:36
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:32
1,426 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 228 - in serious condition