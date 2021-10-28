Kyrgyzstan may raise motor vehicle and property taxes

Property taxes will be raised to increase the revenue side of the budget of Kyrgyzstan. The deputy of Parliament Dastan Bekeshev reported.

According to him, yesterday the Parliament approved amendments to the 2021 budget and the draft budget for 2022 in the first reading. The ambitious plans that were set have not been fulfilled. If in words they promise to raise salaries of teachers, medical workers, cultural workers by April 2022, then these expenses are not included in the budget itself, the Cabinet of Ministers does not budget them.

«We failed to adopt a budget of 400 billion soms. There is no such income. But there is a goal to increase revenues by 90 billion soms. To do this, taxes on property, on motor vehicles with an engine capacity of over 3 cubic meters, on housing will be raised. Freight traffic from China will increase, as well as tax collection due to improved administration. I have little idea that something like this will suddenly happen. They promise that everyone will buy and sell goods through a smartphone, but this is still not real,» Dastan Bekeshev told.