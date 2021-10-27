16:50
Experts to train Interior Ministry employees in investigation of road accidents

International experts will help introduce modern technologies and standards for road safety in Kyrgyzstan. The Chief Specialist of the Highways Department of the Ministry of Transport, lawyer Kanatbek Beisheev, told a briefing.

According to him, he recently spoke with consultants who work with the Asian Development Bank.

«They want to come and hold their events here, train the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who directly investigate traffic accidents. Experts want to visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future. Training workshops with other government agencies of the country are also planned. We have to learn how to carry out similar work in other developed countries,» Kanatbek Beisheev summed up.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan develops a Road Safety Strategy.
