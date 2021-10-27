15:16
Kyrgyzstan develops Road Safety Strategy

Kyrgyzstan is developing a Road Safety Strategy for 2021-2025. Manas Sydygaliev, Deputy Head of the Department of the Road Patrol Service and Law Enforcement Practice of the Main Traffic Safety Directorate, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the project is under public discussion, the strategy was sent to the Cabinet of Ministers. After approval, it will be sent to interested government agencies.

«The Main Traffic Safety Directorate is the initiator of the strategy. The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science and local government bodies will be involved in the work. All together will work to prevent the grave consequences of traffic accidents in the country. One of the priority tasks is to preserve the health and life of citizens. I think we will be able to reduce the number of traffic accidents,» he said.

Manas Sydygaliev could not say how much money would be needed to implement the strategy. However, assistance of international organizations (donors) is not excluded.
