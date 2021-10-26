19:59
Kyrgyzstan plans to switch to e-document management before New Year

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov introduced the new acting Minister of Digital Development Dastan Dogoev to the staff of the ministry. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov stressed the importance of continuing comprehensive work on digitalization in many priority areas of activity and its development throughout the country.

«There are three important directions before you. In a short time, it is necessary to make a breakthrough in the provision of public services to the population. All certificates must be digitized. The whole country should switch to electronic document management before the New Year. In addition, it is necessary to step up work on the digitalization of tax and customs procedures, and to introduce virtual warehouses. These mechanisms for provision of public services, interaction with business, digitalization should be ready by January 1 of the next year,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov wished Dastan Dogoev success in the implementation of the tasks set before the ministry.
