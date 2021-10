Agrotechexpo-2021 exhibition is held in Bishkek. Farmers and peasants from all regions of Kyrgyzstan, despite the bad weather, presented their products and agricultural machinery near the Government House.

Visitors of the exhibition can get information how to buy profitably tillage and seeding machines, tractors and harvesting equipment.

Rare breeds of livestock — horses, cows, rams — and other animals are also presented there.

The exhibition — fair will run until October 24.