15:41
Over 800 CCTV cameras installed in Kyrgyzstan's prisons

Over 800 CCTV cameras have been installed in all prisons in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the State Penitentiary Service Askat Egemberdiev announced it on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to him, if order is violated in any correctional institution, then thanks to online monitoring, the management of the prison colony immediately takes action. He also stressed that in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, trials are held remotely that is a great achievement.

«This is saving of money, safety, rational use of human resources,» Askat Egemberdiev said.

More than 9,000 convicts are currently serving their sentences in prisons of the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/178394/
views: 110
