Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 242 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 479,466 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 242,015,196 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,218,907), India (34,108,996), Brazil (21,680,488), France (7,202,840), Russia (7,969,960), Turkey (7,744,109), Great Britain (8,630,076), Italy (4,725,887), Spain (4,993,295), Germany (4,429,723), Argentina (5,275,984), Iran (5,821,737) and Columbia (4,984,751).

At least 4,921,905 people died from the virus, including 731,263 people — in the USA, 604,228— in Brazil, 285,347— in Mexico, 452,651— in India, 139,444— in the UK, 131,688— in Italy and 222,320 — in Russia.

At least 180,223 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,001,369 cases — in Kazakhstan, 182,060— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
