Embassies, consulates of Kyrgyzstan begin active work with migrants

Embassies and consulates of Kyrgyzstan began to work more actively with migrants. It was announced today at a press conference.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Artykbaev, about 100,000 consular services have been rendered for 9 months.

«Within the framework of protecting the rights and interests of citizens, 5,000 written appeals were considered, 460 visits to accident sites, airports, hospitals, morgues were made, about 200 events and meetings were organized with the participation of Kyrgyz diasporas, 260 meetings were held with representatives of the authorities of the host countries on consular and migration issues, assistance was provided in sending 332 bodies of deceased citizens to their homeland and in obtaining unpaid wages in the amount of 22,705,000 soms; information and explanatory work on consular and legal issues was carried out with 15,177 citizens,» the official of the foreign policy department said.

The issue of opening the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Hungary and the Consulate General in Antalya was resolved, and an agreement was reached with the American side on opening of consular offices in Chicago and New York in the future.