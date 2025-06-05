11:08
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

CMIF tasked with providing insured Kyrgyzstanis with subsidized medicines

To ensure the economic and physical accessibility of medicines for the insured population and socially vulnerable groups at the outpatient level, a resolution was adopted «On approval of regulations on preferential provision of the population with medicines at the outpatient level through pharmacy organizations.» The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Management of the preferential medicines provision program is divided into two areas: provision of preferential categories of patients within the framework of the state guarantee program is assigned to the Ministry of Health, and provision of the insured population — to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF).
link: https://24.kg/english/331631/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for conducting clinical trials of medicines
Large-scale medicines smuggling prevented in Batken region
Brand-name drugs make up 1-2 percent of pharmaceutical market in Kyrgyzstan
Women detained in Osh for smuggling medicines to Uzbekistan
No medicines shortage expected in Kyrgyzstan — Department of Medicines
Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by 2026
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya needs 3.5 billion soms to solve medicines shortage
Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykmamatov
Aidan Pharma pharmaceutical plant starts production of medicines
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves construction of pharmaceutical complex
Popular
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
5 June, Thursday
10:21
Pumping station 2 put into operation in Osh after major repairs Pumping station 2 put into operation in Osh after major...
10:13
Playgrounds to be built for schools-winners of Your Eco Charge campaign
10:04
Kyrgyz hand-to-hand combat team wins medals at World Championship in Turkey
09:51
CMIF tasked with providing insured Kyrgyzstanis with subsidized medicines
09:39
Director of Republican Center for Medical and Social Expertise dismissed
4 June, Wednesday
18:19
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan
17:38
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
17:28
Pilot project for 24/7 customs clearance launched at Irkeshtam checkpoint