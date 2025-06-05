CMIF tasked with providing insured Kyrgyzstanis with subsidized medicines

To ensure the economic and physical accessibility of medicines for the insured population and socially vulnerable groups at the outpatient level, a resolution was adopted «On approval of regulations on preferential provision of the population with medicines at the outpatient level through pharmacy organizations.» The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Management of the preferential medicines provision program is divided into two areas: provision of preferential categories of patients within the framework of the state guarantee program is assigned to the Ministry of Health, and provision of the insured population — to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF).