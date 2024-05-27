13:19
7,000 out of 39,000 foreign students are insured in Kyrgyzstan - CMIF

About 39,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) Klara Oskonbaeva said at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

Only 7,996 foreign students of them are insured, she said. The CMIF budget received 71 million soms.

«Why are only 7,000 out of 39,000 students insured? We passed the law, why is it not working?» deputy Aida Isatbek kyzy asked.

Klara Oskonbayeva answered that the law was working, work with all universities has been carried out.

«At least 52 out of 56 universities signed contracts for insurance of students. But everything is going slower than we would like. We have involved law enforcement agencies. The SCNS is helping us. This has accelerated the pace. If only 3,000 students were insured in 2023, then 4,000 students were insured in the first four months of 2024,» she said.

Aida Isatbek kyzy asked if there was any kind of punishment for uninsured students.

«No punishment is envisaged. But we are now considering the introduction of some kind of liability measures. By the end of the year we will make changes to the rules of the compulsory medical insurance,» the deputy head of the CMIF said.
