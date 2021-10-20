13:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 420,245 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 241,535,730 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (45,130,987), India (34,094,373), Brazil (21,664,879), France (7,196,754), Russia (7,936,798), Turkey (7,714,349), Great Britain (8,581,278), Italy (4,722,188), Spain (4,990,767), Germany (4,399,090), Argentina (5,274,766), Iran (5,809,967) and Columbia (4,983,527).

At least 4,912,810 people died from the virus, including 728,192 people — in the USA, 603,855— in Brazil, 284,477— in Mexico, 452,454— in India, 139,265— in the UK, 131,655— in Italy and 221,314 — in Russia.

At least 180,109 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 997,537 cases — in Kazakhstan, 181,654— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/210995/
