A monument to medical workers who died during the coronavirus pandemic has been unveiled near the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy in Bishkek.

There are two doctors on the pedestal and the inscription: «Shining to others, I burn myself.» The unveiling ceremony was attended by the Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Kasmambetov, Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva, Deputy Minister of Health Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev, students of KSMA and residents of Bishkek.

The townspeople and relatives of the deceased doctors laid flowers at the monument.