Regions to be informed about environmental issues, gender inequality

A Youth Caravan started today to foster ecological culture and promote the formation of the principles of gender equality in schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reports.

Within the framework of the project, the problems of ecology and climate change, gender inequality, the importance of transforming the existing principles of overconsumption and stopping the use of «brown» methods of development will be raised in schools and youth centers in all regions of the republic.

The organizers will visit schools in nine villages and cities of the country.

The activities will be carried out taking into account all sanitary and epidemiological requirements.