Capital’s Dzhal-29 microdistrict will have no gas from October 18 to October 22. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan company reported.

According to it, gas supply will be suspended due to connection of Dzhal 29 boiler house to natural gas.

Supply of gas will also be suspended from October 18 to October 22 in the following area: Puteprovodnaya Street — Vostochny Big Chui Canal, Vinogradnaya Street — Mukhtar Auezov Street.