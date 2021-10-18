09:35
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

Seven children repatriated to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow

The Ministry of Labor, Social Protection and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic repatriated seven minors left without parental care from Moscow (Russia) to their homeland.

As the press service of the ministry told 24.kg news agency, these are children aged from 6 months to 1.5 years old.

The return was organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Upon their return, the ministry, together with the district departments of social development, will work to reunite the returned children with their biological families. If it is impossible, issue of their adoption will be considered.

At the beginning of October 2021, two children left without parents were returned to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/210672/
views: 50
Print
Related
Database of children in difficult life situation created in Kyrgyzstan
Two children left without parents returned from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan
Human rights activists ask president to sign Child Code
Children with underlying medical conditions more susceptible to COVID-19
UNICEF welcomes adoption of new version of Child Code in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts Children's Code in three readings
1,650 children get infected in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic
Health Ministry opens department for children infected with COVID-19
Third wave of COVID-19: Incidence in children is growing
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on International Children's Day
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
President Japarov approves national development program until 2026 President Japarov approves national development program until 2026
Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector
Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district
18 October, Monday
09:31
Azerbaijan asks to allow entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Azerbaijan asks to allow entry of Kyrgyzstanis into cou...
09:24
Seven children repatriated to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow
16 October, Saturday
15:49
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
15:44
Citizen of Uzbekistan tries to illegally cross border with fake passport
15:35
Eight people killed in traffic accident in Talas region
15:29
Highest coal price in Kyrgyzstan registered in Nookat and Isfana
15:11
Akylbek Japarov: Work, structure of Presidential Executive Office will change