Seven children repatriated to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow

The Ministry of Labor, Social Protection and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic repatriated seven minors left without parental care from Moscow (Russia) to their homeland.

As the press service of the ministry told 24.kg news agency, these are children aged from 6 months to 1.5 years old.

The return was organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Upon their return, the ministry, together with the district departments of social development, will work to reunite the returned children with their biological families. If it is impossible, issue of their adoption will be considered.

At the beginning of October 2021, two children left without parents were returned to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan.