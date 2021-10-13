Akylbek Japarov comments on rising prices for food and fuel

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Akylbek Japarov commented on the question of the deputies about the rise in prices for basic foodstuffs and essential goods, as well as fuel and lubricants. According to him, this is a global trend that depends on the prices on the stock exchange.

«Russia gives us 220,000 tons of fuel and lubricants duty-free. This will help us stabilize prices. We gave the State Material Reserves Fund 1.5 billion soms, and we are ready to give more. They form a reserve of flour, vegetable oil and wheat in case of price increases. A mechanism for targeted support to the poor is being developed. Earlier, about 110,000 families were mentioned. We clarified: we have 183,000 families in need, about one million people. But I cannot stop the rise in prices. Import in our country reaches 65-80 percent,» Akylbek Japarov said.

In addition, the official said that the number of cargo vehicles arriving through the Kyrgyz-Chinese border would increase in two days.

«The number of vehicles will increase from 32 to 64. We have fulfilled all the requirements of China. The country’s economy is growing strongly. There are a lot of goods,» Akylbek Japarov said.