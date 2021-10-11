About 13,000 people get pension of less than 2,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan

About 13,000 people get a pension of less than 2,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan. Acting head of the Social Fund Arstanbek Abdullaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

MP Chynara Urumkalieva asked about the smallest size of pensions that Kyrgyzstanis receive.

«It is 896 soms. This is due to the lack of required length of service,» Arstanbek Abdullaev said.

He added that pensions in Kyrgyzstan have been increased since October 1. Its average size is 6,248 soms.