Database of children in difficult life situation created in Kyrgyzstan

A database of children in difficult life situations has been created in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

The database will contain information about such children. «The system will allow in an automated mode to form an Individual Child Protection Plan and an Individual Work with the Family Plan based on the circumstances of a difficult life situation,» the ministry noted.

Specialists of territorial government agencies will be able to enter information about the identified child from any place with access to the Internet. The Ministry of Health and Social Development noted that this will save time and costs required to request, coordinate and manage data received from different departments at different levels.