Taxpayers affected by Batken events provided with benefits

Taxpayers affected by Batken events on April 28-30, 2021 are exempted from paying a number of taxes. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

From April 1 to December 31, 2021, taxpayers included in the list of entrepreneurs affected by the events in Batken region (with the exception of mining-processing, mining and enterprises producing excisable goods, as well as entities selling petroleum products) are exempt from payment of:

Income tax;

Value added tax (excluding value added tax on imports);

Sales tax;

Compulsory license tax;

Voluntary license tax;

Single tax.

Citizens can submit applications to the tax authorities for a deferral or installment plan for the amount of tax or insurance premiums owed that arose from April 1 to September 30, 2021.

Local councils were recommended to exempt taxpayers included in the list of entrepreneurs suffered as a result of the events in Batken region from payment of the land tax and property tax.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.