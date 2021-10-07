13:07
USD 84.80
EUR 97.96
RUB 1.17
English

128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign

The number of candidates for single-seat districts has grown to 128, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

According to it, two more current members of Parliament, Nurbek Alimbekov (Toloikon constituency # 8) and Dastan Bekeshev (Oktyabrsky constituency # 28), filed notifications the day before.

The Central Election Commission reminds that the nomination of candidates for deputies for single-mandate constituencies ends 45 calendar days before the voting day, that is, at 18.00 on October 13.

A candidate can only be nominated in one constituency.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/209611/
views: 98
Print
Related
Elections 2021: Three parties, number of associations form another coalition
Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary deputy seat
Elections 2021: New polling station formed
Situation in Kyrgyzstan is unfavorable for elections, experts say
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation
President signs decree combining parliamentary and local elections
Elections 2021: Polling station opened in Hungary for the first time
Elections 2021: Mobile groups start working abroad
Elections 2021 in Kyrgyzstan: 244 mass media outlets accredited
Elections 2021: Only 1.5 percent of migrants from Kyrgyzstan vote in Russia
Popular
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
7 October, Thursday
12:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.4 milli...
12:22
Bishkek schools lack 264 teachers
12:09
128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign
11:52
Safe City: Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives 1.8 billion soms since start of project
11:44
Aibek Dzhunushaliev: €10.5 million wasted on landfill