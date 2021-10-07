128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign

The number of candidates for single-seat districts has grown to 128, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

According to it, two more current members of Parliament, Nurbek Alimbekov (Toloikon constituency # 8) and Dastan Bekeshev (Oktyabrsky constituency # 28), filed notifications the day before.

The Central Election Commission reminds that the nomination of candidates for deputies for single-mandate constituencies ends 45 calendar days before the voting day, that is, at 18.00 on October 13.

A candidate can only be nominated in one constituency.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.