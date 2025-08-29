16:15
Kyrgyzstan adopts state program for ethnic Kyrgyz from Afghanistan

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved a state program to support ethnic Kyrgyz arriving from the Little and Great Pamirs (Afghanistan), as well as returnees for 2026-2029. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The program is aimed at supporting ethnic Kyrgyz and returning compatriots, including improving their living conditions and adaptation in Kyrgyzstan.

The document approved an action plan for the implementation of the program, a matrix of indicators for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the plan, as well as a budget for the activities.

State bodies and local governments will provide quarterly information on the progress of the program to the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, which will generate a consolidated report based on the results of the first half of the year.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days after signing.
