Kyrgyzstan provides humanitarian aid to ethnic Kyrgyz in Pamirs

Kyrgyzstan provided aid to local residents of Badakhshan Province and ethnic Kyrgyz in Afghanistan, including medical and veterinary supplies. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy Minister Darmankul uulu Bakyt met with the Deputy Governor of Badakhshan Province and discussed the living conditions of ethnic Kyrgyz and the authorities’ plans to address their socioeconomic and infrastructure problems.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Labor, as part of the expedition, a team of cardiologists, dentists, and an obstetrician-gynecologist provided medical care and examined 765 people, including 187 women and 207 children. Local residents were trained in the timely detection of infectious and other diseases and the correct use of veterinary drugs for cattle and small ruminants.

Veterinary specialists examined livestock, provided consultations, and conducted vaccination training. Ten camels, 40 horses, 367 yaks, and 840 sheep and goats were examined.
