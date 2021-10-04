Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work

«A lot of information, especially in the last month, which was published in the media on Kumtor, does not correspond to reality,» Dmitry Dolmatov, legal consultant of Kumtor Gold Company, told reporters today.

According to him, each of the parties protects its rights and interests in any way available to them. Therefore, the Kyrgyz side cannot reproach Centerra Gold Inc. in what they do. This also applies to reports in the foreign media on the Kumtor project.

«Some of the information, we believe, does not correspond to reality. Yes, we rarely react to it, but this is also our tactics. We save our strength,» Dmitry Dolmatov told.

He also commented on the demand of the deputies of the Parliament, civil activists and the media to disclose information about the work of the mine. According to the lawyer, writing reports is indeed standard practice for a public company. Previously, KGC constantly published reports on its activities. This has not happened since the introduction of external management.

«We don’t publish reports for one reason only. Any information that may now come from KGC, very possibly, will be used by Centerra Gold Inc. against both the interests of Kumtor Gold Company and Kyrgyzstan. In no case should this be allowed to happen,» the lawyer explained.

At the same time, he stressed that there is a special procedure that determines the conditions for the activities of the temporary external manager. There are a number of conditions that require special reporting and reporting to the relevant authorities. He assured that this was being done.

The press service of Kumtor Gold Company promised to provide all data in the public domain, «when the time is right.» «This is a strategic facility, which is undergoing litigation. Therefore, we cannot announce the figures. We gave data on the percentage of commercial gold extraction. We do not sell gold. This is the work of Kyrgyzaltyn. Therefore, we simply do not have the information to whom and at what price the gold is sold,» the company concluded.