Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia

Gulnara-Klara Samat was appointed an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia, concurrently with her residence in Moscow. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

Gulnara-Klara Samat was appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia in February 2021.

Gulnara-Klara Samat (Klara Kabilova) was born on August 20, 1963 in Tash-Kumyr. She has a degree in conflict management.

She began her career in 1986. She worked at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, at the CIS Economic Council, headed the CIS operational working group on settlement of the conflict in Abkhazia.
