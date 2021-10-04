Border guards prevent smuggling of cigarettes for 19 million soms

Illegal transportation of undeclared cargo across the border was prevented at Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny checkpoint near Tokmak city. The Border Service the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A Scania truck driven by a 30-year-old man arrived at the checkpoint. He was heading from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan.

«During inspection of the truck, the border guards found a cargo — 242,500 packs of cigarettes of various brands without excise stamps. The driver did not have accompanying documents for the goods. According to preliminary data, the cost of the detained cigarettes amounted to more than 19,400,000 soms. The detained driver and the cargo were handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation,» the state service said.