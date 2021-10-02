12:11
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan

A wanted suspect was detained in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of the Pervomaisky district of the capital reported.

According to it, the citizen of China committed a crime in Kazakhstan, then came to Bishkek. Employees of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan put the 42-year-old man on the interstate wanted list under article 392 «Intentional illegal crossing of the state border» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The materials of the case were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to organize the extradition of the detainee. The citizen of the People’s Republic of China is being held in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/209079/
views: 130
Print
Related
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed
PCR - Kyrgyzstan relations maintain the momentum of sustainable development
Chinese citizen asks Prosecutor General to take action against ex-husband
Consuls General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou and Dubai replaced
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
China to donate 1,500 tonnes of wheat to Kyrgyzstan
China renders assistance to conflict-affected schools in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months
2 October, Saturday
11:32
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations...
11:14
Residents of Kaindy to get legal services for free
11:06
Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan
10:20
Detention of Duishenbek Zilaliev extended
09:59
Kyrgyzstan registers no COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours
1 October, Friday
18:26
Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed