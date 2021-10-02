Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan

A wanted suspect was detained in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of the Pervomaisky district of the capital reported.

According to it, the citizen of China committed a crime in Kazakhstan, then came to Bishkek. Employees of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan put the 42-year-old man on the interstate wanted list under article 392 «Intentional illegal crossing of the state border» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The materials of the case were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to organize the extradition of the detainee. The citizen of the People’s Republic of China is being held in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.