19:15
USD 84.80
EUR 98.40
RUB 1.17
English

Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed

The first in the last eight years flight from Istanbul was solemnly greeted at the Osh International Airport. Press service of Manas airport reports.

Traditionally, the Boeing 737 aircraft of Pegasus airline was greeted with a water salute.

«Today can be called a historic day, as the flight on Istanbul — Osh — Istanbul route has been resumed. For eight years, there were no flights in this direction. This will also increase the economic potential and tourism sector of the country,» Deputy Chairman in charge of regional airports at Manas International Airport OJSC Abdimalik Busurmankulov said.

In turn, Pegasus sales representative Yusuf Erman noted that work on the opening of the flight had been carried out for two years. «The opening of the flight will meet the existing demand for air transportation among passengers of our states and the Fergana Valley, which will give an opportunity for further transit through Istanbul to 19 countries of the world and 22 cities of Turkey. It is also a big advertisement for Osh and tourist places of the entire southern region of Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

It is noted that 130 passengers came to Osh from Istanbul. At least 155 passengers flew back to Istanbul. The flight will become regular and will be operated three times a week.
link: https://24.kg/english/209053/
views: 126
Print
Related
Orhan Inandi files application to renounce Turkish citizenship
Trial of Orhan Inandi begins in capital of Turkey
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
Kyrgyzstan asks to increase period of visa-free stay of citizens in Turkey
Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river
Ulukbek Maripov proposes to hold Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey
Ulukbek Maripov: Many problematic issues discussed and resolved with Turkey
Fuat Oktay: Our goal is to achieve trade turnover of $1 billion
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create Kyrgyz-Turkish Development Fund
Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov meets with Turkish businessmen
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months
1 October, Friday
18:26
Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed
18:07
Cabinet of Ministers to revise electricity tariffs for population in 2022
18:00
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at 2021 World Triathlon Para Cup
17:51
Heating and hot water tariffs for population remain unchanged in 2021
17:35
Tariffs for non-domestic electricity consumers increased in Kyrgyzstan