Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed

The first in the last eight years flight from Istanbul was solemnly greeted at the Osh International Airport. Press service of Manas airport reports.

Traditionally, the Boeing 737 aircraft of Pegasus airline was greeted with a water salute.

«Today can be called a historic day, as the flight on Istanbul — Osh — Istanbul route has been resumed. For eight years, there were no flights in this direction. This will also increase the economic potential and tourism sector of the country,» Deputy Chairman in charge of regional airports at Manas International Airport OJSC Abdimalik Busurmankulov said.

In turn, Pegasus sales representative Yusuf Erman noted that work on the opening of the flight had been carried out for two years. «The opening of the flight will meet the existing demand for air transportation among passengers of our states and the Fergana Valley, which will give an opportunity for further transit through Istanbul to 19 countries of the world and 22 cities of Turkey. It is also a big advertisement for Osh and tourist places of the entire southern region of Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

It is noted that 130 passengers came to Osh from Istanbul. At least 155 passengers flew back to Istanbul. The flight will become regular and will be operated three times a week.