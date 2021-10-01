Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva

The first round of negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and the Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc. took place in Geneva (Switzerland), which was organized due to commenced litigation of the parties on the Kumtor project. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov heads the Kyrgyz delegation. In addition, it includes the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, the external manager of Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk and the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev. Centerra Gold President and CEO Scott Perry leads the Canadian delegation.

According to information requiring confirmation, the negotiations took place at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side.

An expert who is aware of the situation said that the parties expressed all their claims to each other. According to him, the Kyrgyz delegation assesses the negotiations as successful. So far, details of the discussion of the scandalous issue are unknown.

It is only known that the discussion of cooperation with the Canadian company will continue in the near future. The expert assumes that the parties will also consider the possibility of creating a joint venture to develop the Kumtor mine.

The officials of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic themselves do not report anything about their trip. Nothing is known about Akylbek Japarov’s activities since September 24. He is not yet available for comment.

The press service of Kumtor Gold Company told 24.kg news agency that they could neither confirm nor deny the visit of the external manager Tengiz Bolturuk to Switzerland.

Kamchybek Tashiev’s visit to Switzerland was previously reported by his supporter Otkurbek Rakhmanov. The press center of the State Committee for National Security left the question about the visit of the head of the state committee to Switzerland without comment.