Consular registration procedure simplified for Kyrgyzstanis abroad

The procedure of registration of Kyrgyzstanis with consular departments abroad has been simplified. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, there is no need now to provide a photo for consular registration. It is not necessary to provide a photo when appearing in person at a foreign office of the Kyrgyz Republic. However, a photography is needed for remote (online registration), but there are no specific requirements for the background and its size.

If a Kyrgyz citizen has not been removed from the register at home, he or she can turn to the foreign office of Kyrgyzstan abroad to deregister.

Possibility was also provided for removal of Kyrgyzstanis from register at the authorized state body in the field of population registration in case of registration at the place of residence in Kyrgyzstan.

The rules will come into force on October 5, 2021.