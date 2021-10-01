11:35
USD 84.80
EUR 98.40
RUB 1.17
English

Consular registration procedure simplified for Kyrgyzstanis abroad

The procedure of registration of Kyrgyzstanis with consular departments abroad has been simplified. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, there is no need now to provide a photo for consular registration. It is not necessary to provide a photo when appearing in person at a foreign office of the Kyrgyz Republic. However, a photography is needed for remote (online registration), but there are no specific requirements for the background and its size.

If a Kyrgyz citizen has not been removed from the register at home, he or she can turn to the foreign office of Kyrgyzstan abroad to deregister.

Possibility was also provided for removal of Kyrgyzstanis from register at the authorized state body in the field of population registration in case of registration at the place of residence in Kyrgyzstan.

The rules will come into force on October 5, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/208940/
views: 113
Print
Related
Over 750,000 Kyrgyz migrants are abroad
Kyrgyzstan plans to use migrants’ potential for development of country
Kyrgyzstani and her 12-month-old son found murdered in New Delhi
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan discusses support for labor migrants
Changes in EAEU migration policy could affect Kyrgyzstanis
Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 1.9 million for month
Foreign Affairs Ministry comments on death of Kyrgyzstani in the Czech Republic
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches official website for migrants
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months
1 October, Friday
11:00
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrg...
10:48
Kyrgyzstan registers no COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours
10:42
1,235 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177 - in serious condition
10:34
76 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,608 in total
10:29
Consular registration procedure simplified for Kyrgyzstanis abroad
30 September, Thursday
18:37
Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company
18:00
Kyrgyzstani killed during road works in Moscow Oblast
16:29
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation