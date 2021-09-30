Mass media laws: Media community appeals to Sadyr Japarov

Representatives of the media community appealed to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov, the Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov and Head of the Ministry of Justice Asel Chynybaeva.

They pointed out that the laws regulating the activities of the media also fell within the scope of the inventory. They are considered as a matter of priority, but no one has seen the drafts. Media experts remind that any changes to these documents, even the most insignificant ones, require deep analysis and broad discussion.

Representatives of the media sector emphasized in their appeal that it is premature to develop proposals for amending the legislation in the field of mass media. They ask to leave the laws on Mass Media and on Protection of the Professional Activities of Journalists unchanged.