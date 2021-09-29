15:12
Kyrgyzstan to introduce penalty for advertising Telegram channels selling drugs

The State Agency on Drug Control of Kyrgyzstan proposes to introduce a penalty for advertising Telegram channels engaged in drug trafficking. The head of the state agency Ulanbek Sultanov told at a briefing in Bishkek.

«The so-called ’ stencillers’ create a big problem by placing online store ads everywhere. Previously, there was no penalty for this. We initiated a number of amendments to Article 101 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.

According to him, it is proposed to impose a fine for advertising channels selling drugs. It is 17,000 soms for individuals, for legal entities — 55,000. If a crime is committed by a group of persons, a fine of 20,000 and 65,000 soms, respectively, is proposed.
