Kyrgyzstani Ilya Tyapkin removed from list of Olympic Games participants

Kyrgyzstan’s athlete Ilya Tyapkin was removed from the list of participants of the Olympic Games in Paris. He himself reported on Instagram.

Recall, the final list of participants in the marathon of the Games was published on May 12 on the website of the International Athletics Federation World Athletics. Sardana Trofimova and Ilya Tyapkin were included in the list.

The other day the athlete was removed from this list.

«The prank got out of control. Yes, I was on the list of participants of #paris202 marathon, but only for a week! Then I was removed from there! Don’t ask me why. I don’t know. Life doesn’t end here, and I don’t plan to stop running!» he posted on social media.

«I will try to progress and improve as well. And not only as an athlete, but also as a coach. And this is all with an eye to the Asian Games, and who knows, maybe the Olympics! Thanks again to everyone for your support, you are the best!» he posted.

At least 12 Kyrgyzstan’s athletes will participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.