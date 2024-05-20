Ultrasound machine stolen from hospital in Jalal-Abad

A 38-year-old man suspected of stealing an ultrasound machine from a local hospital was detained in Jalal-Abad. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region reported.

According to its data, on May 16, the 102 service received a report that an expensive medical device was missing in the pediatric department of Jalal-Abad regional hospital.

«The ultrasound doctor told: when he came to work on May 16 at about 8.10 a.m., he found out that the doors to his office were broken. The ultrasound machine worth 1,661,727 soms was missing. The fact was registered under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The suspect was detained. He turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Jalal-Abad. The ultrasound machine was found.

The police added that the suspect has been previously convicted several times and is wanted for a similar crime. He was placed in a pre-trial detention center.