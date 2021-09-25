Cabinet of Ministers considers draft republican budget for 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan considered the draft republican budget for 2022. Press service of the Cabinet reported.
It is noted that there were significant expenses this year, including for increasing the salaries of medical workers, cultural workers and military personnel.
«For the first time in a long time, the ration of soldiers was improved, funds were allocated to ensure food security, as well as to restore Batken region after the events at Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The vaccine against coronavirus infection has been purchased; the basic and insurance parts of pensions and social benefits will be increased from October 1. In addition, the state fully fulfills its social obligations on payment of salaries and pensions. All this is happening in parallel with the recovery of the economy from the post-pandemic crisis,» Ulukbek Maripov said.
He added that the digitalization of the fiscal system is yielding results — the Tax Service has fulfilled the established tax plan 105 percent.
As a result of the discussion, it was decided to agree with the draft law on the republican budget of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2022 and the forecast for 2023-2024, taking into account the proposals and comments received.