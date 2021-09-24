Taalatbek Masadykov meets with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan

Deputy Head of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Taalatbek Masadykov met with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, member of the leadership of the Taliban movement Amir Khan Muttaqi. Official representative of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on September 23.

«In the afternoon, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Taalatbek Masadykov. During the meeting, Muttaqi Sahib welcomed him and thanked for the assistance.

As noted, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan stressed the need for continued cooperation and assistance.

«The emphasis of the meeting was bilateral relations and continued cooperation,» the message says.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan.