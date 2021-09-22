Construction of kindergarten starts in Dordoi residential area

Construction of a kindergarten has begun in Dordoi residential area. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The design capacity of the preschool organization is 140 places. The building will have activity rooms, a pantry, a kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, a medical office, a staff room, a music and sports halls, storage and technical rooms.

«According to the results of the competition, the State Department for Capital Construction of the Bishkek City Hall has chosen a contractor — Monolit Stroy construction company,» the City Hall noted.

Funds for the construction were allocated from the city budget.