16:12
USD 84.80
EUR 99.50
RUB 1.16
English

Construction of kindergarten starts in Dordoi residential area

Construction of a kindergarten has begun in Dordoi residential area. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The design capacity of the preschool organization is 140 places. The building will have activity rooms, a pantry, a kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, a medical office, a staff room, a music and sports halls, storage and technical rooms.

«According to the results of the competition, the State Department for Capital Construction of the Bishkek City Hall has chosen a contractor — Monolit Stroy construction company,» the City Hall noted.

Funds for the construction were allocated from the city budget.
link: https://24.kg/english/207986/
views: 114
Print
Related
Six kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek
Construction of kindergarten for 43 million soms starts in Ton district
Three more kindergartens under construction in Osh city
Kindergarten repaired for 4 million soms in Chelpek village
New two-story kindergarten for 100 children opened in Osh city
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek
Kindergarten burns down in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan
Modern kindergarten for 200 children opened in Talas
Kindergarten for 75 children to be built in Uzgen
Popular
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek
COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed
Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export
22 September, Wednesday
15:07
Construction of kindergarten starts in Dordoi residential area Construction of kindergarten starts in Dordoi residenti...
14:46
Cabinet proposes to declare 2022 Year of Kyrgyzstan - Saudi Arabia Friendship
14:32
UN General Assembly President invited to Kyrgyzstan
14:14
Gasoline prices in Kyrgyzstan higher than in Russia
12:49
Budget deficit in Kyrgyzstan to reach 9 billion soms in 2022