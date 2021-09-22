11:38
Japarov offers to station evacuated from Afghanistan UN structures in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov offered to temporarily station UN structures evacuated from Afghanistan in Bishkek. He said it during a video message at a meeting of the UN General Assembly yesterday.

«We propose to temporarily station the UN agencies evacuated from Afghanistan in Bishkek,» TASS quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov «expressed serious concern about the current situation in Afghanistan.» According to him, it can negatively affect the security of the CSTO member states.
