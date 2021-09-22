10:07
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will not deviate from the democratic path

The President of Kyrgyzstan made a video message at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on the topic «Building resilience through hope — to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations».

Sadyr Japarov called the formation of democracy as a model of state development and a strong civil society the main achievement of the republic during this short by historical standards period.

He assured that the country would not deviate from the democratic path. This is the demand of the freedom-loving people.

The head of state also touched upon the October events in 2020, when the government changed in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The anniversary of the well-known October events in our country, which marked the beginning of a new stage in its modern history, will soon be marked. In one year, we managed to restore socio-political and socio-economic stability, earn the confidence and trust of society. The results of the past presidential elections and the constitutional referendum were also recognized by the international community, including by the observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov invited international observers to monitor the 2021 parliamentary elections.

«The next elections to the national parliament, scheduled for November 28, are ahead. I invite UN member states and international organizations to send their observers. We will create all conditions for their full and safe operation. We hope that the epidemiological situation in the country will completely return to normal by the time of the elections,» the president said.
