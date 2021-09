Seven people were injured in a traffic accident in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Two cars — KIA K5 and Subaru Legacy — collided on September 19 at about 14.45 on the 55th kilometer of Kochkor-Chaek highway (Kyzart pass) in Kochkor district.

As a result, seven people — two men and five women — received various injuries.

Rescuers pulled the victims out of the cars and handed them over to ambulance staff.