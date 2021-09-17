CSTO and SCO summits: Presidents gather for informal banquet

The President of Tajikistan organized an unofficial banquet in honor of the participants of the CSTO and SCO summits. His press service reported.

One of the corners of the state residence was chosen for the «evening of friendship». The event coincided with the historic celebration of the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence, the 20th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the year of Tajikistan’s chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The presidents walked around the residence, saw exhibitions of agricultural products and national dishes of Tajikistan.