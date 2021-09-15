16:15
USD 84.80
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.17
English

COVID-19: 1.8 million tests conducted in Kyrgyzstan since start of pandemic

At least 1,824,071 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the pandemic. Aigul Dzhumakanova, head of the Center for Laboratory Testing of the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, said at a briefing.

According to her, 19 laboratories for diagnosis of COVID-19 are functioning in the republic, 13 of which are public and 6 are private.

Aigul Dzhumakanova noted that laboratory diagnostics is carried out using PCR method. An express method is also used for screening, and the Genexpert method — in emergency cases.

«Since the beginning of the pandemic, PCR test kits from different manufacturers (WHO, Russia, China, Turkey, Korea, Germany) have been received from various sources for a total of 701,790 tests, at least 534,556 of them are free of charge. Received PCR test kits are tested at the National Virological Laboratory, after which they are distributed among the laboratories,» she said.

Aigul Dzhumakanova added that in order to increase the capacity of laboratories for diagnosing coronavirus, four complete sets of PCR laboratories were purchased from the epidemiological fund and distributed to the regional centers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance. In addition, it is planned to open 10 more PCR laboratories.
link: https://24.kg/english/207163/
views: 136
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 225.7 million people globally
1,581 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 240 - in serious condition
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
81 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,389 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 225.2 million people globally
1,621 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 244 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
82 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,308 in total
At least 20 people die after contracting coronavirus for week in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
High potential, no development: Investor about economic situation in Kyrgyzstan High potential, no development: Investor about economic situation in Kyrgyzstan
Every fourth Internet user faces cyber threats in Kyrgyzstan Every fourth Internet user faces cyber threats in Kyrgyzstan
210 new buses start working in Bishkek 210 new buses start working in Bishkek
Water level in Toktogul reservoir could drop to "dead" by April 1, 2022 Water level in Toktogul reservoir could drop to "dead" by April 1, 2022
15 September, Wednesday
16:07
Bishkek kindergartens to resume work from September 20 Bishkek kindergartens to resume work from September 20
15:55
Sadyr Japarov informed about preparation for first EU - Central Asia forum
15:03
COVID-19: 1.8 million tests conducted in Kyrgyzstan since start of pandemic
14:51
Riots in Bishkek: Almazbek Atambayev gets notification of suspicion
14:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 225.7 million people globally