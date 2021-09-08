Agreement with International Development Association on assistance ratified

Letter of agreement on amendments to the Financing Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association has been ratified. The corresponding law was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on July 28, 2021.

The letter of agreement was signed to mitigate the impact on the socio-economic situation associated with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be done by improving economic opportunities (financing economic infrastructure facilities), expanding access to primary health care and hygiene in 77 target villages (financing of social infrastructure facilities), 36 rural areas and five cities in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Batken regions.