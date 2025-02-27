Tashiev: Ratification of border agreement with Tajikistan will take a month

The process of ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border will be completed within one month. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, said during the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a stadium in Batken.

Speaking to residents of Batken region, the head of the State Committee for National Security said that the issue of the borders with neighboring Tajikistan has been resolved.

«We will discuss this issue at a joint meeting of the committees of the Parliament, then the presidents of the two countries will sign the document, after which it will again be submitted to Parliament. We will ratify the agreement at a large extended meeting, the presidents will sign the ratified laws, after which they will come into force. All this will be done within a month. We can say that the issue of the borders in Batken region has been resolved,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. According to Tashiev, a number of documents were prepared — an agreement on the state border, an agreement on energy facilities and water resources, an agreement on the use of cross roads and the construction of new roads. The document itself has not yet been presented to the public.

According to preliminary data, signing of the agreement on the state border will take place on March 31, 2025, during a trilateral summit with the participation of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 972 kilometers, more than 450 of which were not specified until 2020. Due to the unclear borders, conflicts have repeatedly arisen between residents of the two countries, including armed ones.