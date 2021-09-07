At least 66.1 billion soms in taxes collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2021

At least 66,131.7 billion soms in taxes have been collected in Kyrgyzstan for eight months of 2021. Chairman of the State Tax Service Ilyaz Imanbetov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the plan was exceeded by 2,985.3 billion soms. Compared to 2020, the amount collected increased by 18.1 billion soms, and to 2019 — by 16.1 billion. At the same time, the republican budget received 53.5 billion soms, local ones — 12.5 billion.

«At least 24.7 billion soms were collected in form of insurance payments. This is 635.78 million more than it was planned. Unlike last year, the amount increased by 4,077.6 billion soms,» Ilyaz Imanbetov told.